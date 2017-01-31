<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Hanging man

Time of formation: 22 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 09 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Down

USD/JPY – 114.04





The greenback fell marginally to 112.53 but lack of follow through selling and the subsequent anticipated rebound to 115.38 add credence to our near term bullishness, however, as price has retreated again after faltering below resistance at 115.62, suggesting further choppy trading would take place and weakness to 113.04 cannot be ruled out, however, break of said last week's low at 112.53 is needed to signal the fall from 118.66 top has resumed for retracement of early upmove to 111.90-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66) but previous support at 111.36 should remain intact and bring another rise later.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 114.50 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to 114.90-95 and price should falter below said last week's high at 115.38, bring further choppy trading later. Only a break of said previous resistance at 115.62 would abort and signal the fall from 118.66 has possibly ended and bring a stronger rebound to 116.30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 118.61-112.57), then towards resistance at 117.53 which is likely to hold from here.



Recommendation : Stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, as dollar found good support at 112.53 early last week and staged a strong rebound, another white candlestick with a long lower shadow was formed last week, suggesting further consolidation above this level would be seen and although price has retreated from 115.38 (last week's high) and weakness to 113.00-05 cannot be ruled out, reckon said last week's low at 112.53 would contain downside, bring rebound later. Only a drop below support at 112.53 would suggest the retreat from 118.66 for retracement of recent upmove to 111.90-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66), however, reckon support at 111.36 would limit downside and 111.00 should remain intact, bring another rebound later.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 114.40-50 and price should falter well below said resistance at 115.38 (last week's high), bring another decline. Above indicated resistance at 115.62 would bring test of 116.30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 118.61-112.57), break there would suggest low is possibly formed, bring test of 116.87 resistance but a weekly close above 117.53 is needed to signal the pullback from 118.66 has ended instead, bring a stronger rebound to 118.15-20, then retest of 118.66. Looking ahead, only a break of 118.66 would confirm recent rise from 99.01 low has resumed for headway to 119.50-55 (76.4% retracement of 125.86-99.01), then 120.00 psychological level but reckon previous chart resistance at 121.69 would hold.