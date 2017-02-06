<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Hanging man

Time of formation: 22 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 09 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Down

USD/JPY – 112.56





The greenback dropped again last week and consolidation with downside bias is seen for another test of last week’s low at 112.05, however, break there would is needed to extend recent fall from 118.66 top for retracement of early upmove to 111.90 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66) and then previous support at 111.36, however, reckon downside would be limited to 110.50-60 would hold from here, price should stay well above 109.90-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66)and bring another rise later.



On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 113.40-45 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to resistance at 113.95 and price should falter below 114.35-40, bring another decline later. Only a break of 115.33-38 (current level of the Kijun-Sen and previous resistance) would suggest low is formed instead, bring test of previous resistance at 115.62, a daily close above there would add credence to this view and signal the fall from 118.66 has possibly ended, bring a stronger rebound to 116.80-85 but price should falter below resistance at 117.53.



Recommendation : Stand aside for this week.



On the weekly chart, as dollar has slipped again last week and a black candlestick was formed, retaining our view that the retreat from 118.66 top is still in progress and may bring retracement of recent upmove to 111.90 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66), then test of support at 111.36, however, reckon downside would be limited to 110.30-35 and 109.90-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement) should hold, price should stay above the Kijun-Sen (now at 109.10) and bring another rebound later.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 113.40-50 and price should falter below 114.50, bring another decline later. Above 115.36-38 (current level of the Tenkan-Sen and previous resistance) would suggest low is possibly formed, however, break of indicated resistance at 115.62 is needed to add credence to this view, then a stronger rebound rot 116.40-50 would follow, above there would suggest the aforesaid fall from 118.66 has ended, bring test of 116.87 resistance first. Having said that, a weekly close above 117.53 is needed to signal correction is over, bring a stronger rebound to 118.15-20, then retest of 118.66. Looking ahead, only a break of 118.66 would confirm recent rise from 99.01 low has resumed for headway to 119.50-55 (76.4% retracement of 125.86-99.01), then 120.00 psychological level but reckon previous chart resistance at 121.69 would hold.