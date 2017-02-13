<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Hanging man

Time of formation: 22 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer

Time of formation: 09 Nov 2016

Trend bias: Down

USD/JPY – 114.04





The greenback finally found good support at 111.59 last week and has staged a strong rebound, a long white candlestick was formed, suggesting 1-2 weeks of consolidation above this level would be seen with mild upside bias for test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 114.56), however, a daily close above there is needed to retain bullishness and signal a temporary is in place, bring correction of recent decline to resistance at 115.38 but reckon previous resistance at 115.62 would hold from here, risk from there is seen for a retreat later.



On the downside, whilst pullback to 113.00-10 cannot be ruled out, reckon 112.86-88 (previous support and current level of the Tenkan-Sen) would contain downside and bring another rebound later to aforesaid upside targets. Below 112.00 would risk another test of said support at 111.59 but only break there would signal recent fall from 118.66 top is still in progress for retracement of early upmove to previous support at 111.36, however, reckon downside would be limited to 110.50-60 and price should stay well above 109.90-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66), bring another rise later.



Recommendation : Buy at 113.00 for 115.00 with stop below 112.00.



On the weekly chart, despite last week’s fall to 111.59, the greenback found decent demand just around the upper Kumo (now at 111.80) and has rebounded, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen with mild upside bias for gain to resistance at 115.38, however, a weekly close above 115.62 resistance is needed to signal low is formed, then a stronger rebound to 116.40-50 would follow, above there would suggest the fall from 118.66 has ended, bring test of 116.87 resistance first. Having said that, a weekly close above 117.53 is needed to signal correction is over, bring a stronger rebound to 118.15-20, then retest of 118.66. Looking ahead, only a break of 118.66 would confirm recent rise from 99.01 low has resumed for headway to 119.50-55 (76.4% retracement of 125.86-99.01), then 120.00 psychological level but reckon previous chart resistance at 121.69 would hold.



On the downside, although initial pullback to 113.00-10 cannot be ruled out, support at 112.86 should hold and bring another rebound later. Only a break below said support at 111.59 would abort and signal the retreat from 118.66 top is still in progress for retracement of recent upmove to support at 111.36, then towards 110.90-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66), however, reckon reckon downside would be limited to 110.00 and the Kijun-Sen (now at 109.30) should remain intact, bring another rebound later.