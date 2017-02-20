ActionForex.com
USD/JPY Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Weekly | Written by Action Forex | Feb 20 17 08:05 GMT
Weekly

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Hanging man
  • Time of formation: 22 May 2016
  • Trend bias: Down

Daily

  • Last Candlesticks pattern: Hammer
  • Time of formation: 09 Nov 2016
  • Trend bias: Down


USD/JPY – 113.13


Although the greenback rose to as high as 114.96 last week, the subsequent retreat suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and marginal weakness cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 112.00-10 would hold and bring another rebound later, above 114.00-10 would suggest the retreat from 114.96 has ended, bring another rise to this level, break there would add credence to our view that a temporary low is formed, bring correction of recent decline to resistance at 115.38 but reckon previous resistance at 115.62 would hold from here.

On the downside, whilst marginal weakness to 112.50-55 cannot be ruled out, reckon 112.00-10 would contain downside and bring another rebound later to aforesaid upside targets. Below 112.00 would risk another test of said support at 111.59 but only break there would signal recent fall from 118.66 top is still in progress for retracement of early upmove to previous support at 111.36, however, reckon downside would be limited to 110.50-60 and price should stay well above 109.90-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66), bring another rise later.

Recommendation : Hold long entered at 113.00 for 115.00 with stop below 112.00.

 



On the weekly chart, the greenback met resistance right at the Tenkan-Sen and has retreated, suggesting further consolidation below the Tenkan-Sen (now at 115.10) cannot be ruled out, however, still reckon downside would be limited to 112.50-60 and bring another rebound later, above 114.00 would bring test of the Tenkan-Sen but a weekly close above there is needed to retain bullishness and bring test of resistance area at 115.38-62, Once this level is penetrated, this would signal low is formed, then a stronger rebound to 116.40-50 would follow, above there would suggest the fall from 118.66 has ended, bring test of 116.87 resistance first. Having said that, a weekly close above 117.53 is needed to signal correction is over, bring a stronger rebound to 118.15-20, then retest of 118.66. Looking ahead, only a break of 118.66 would confirm recent rise from 99.01 low has resumed for headway to 119.50-55 (76.4% retracement of 125.86-99.01), then 120.00 psychological level but reckon previous chart resistance at 121.69 would hold.  

On the downside, although initial pullback to 112.50-60 cannot be ruled out, as long as 112.00-10 holds, prospect of another rebound remains. Only a break below said support at 111.59 would abort and signal the retreat from 118.66 top is still in progress for retracement of recent upmove to support at 111.36, then towards 110.90-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66), however, reckon reckon downside would be limited to 110.00 and the Kijun-Sen (now at 109.38) should remain intact, bring another rebound later.
 

