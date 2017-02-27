<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Last Candlesticks pattern: Hanging man

Time of formation: 22 May 2016

Trend bias: Down Daily Last Candlesticks pattern: Shooting star

Time of formation: 15 Feb 2017

Trend bias: Down

USD/JPY – 113.13





The greenback only recovered to 113.78 last week before meeting renewed selling interest and dollar has dropped again since, dampening our bullishness and suggesting the decline from 118.66 top has resumed and retest of 111.59 support would be seen, break there would provide confirmation, bring further subsequent decline to previous support at 111.36, however, reckon downside would be limited to 110.50-60 and price should stay well above 109.90-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66), bring another rise later.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 113.00 and the Tenkan-Sen (now at 113.44) should hold and bring another decline later. Only a daily close above resistance at 113.78 would suggest the fall from 114.96 has ended instead, bring a stronger rebound to 114.30-40 but price should falter well below said resistance at 114.96, bring further consolidation later.



Recommendation : Stand aside for this week.





On the weekly chart, the greenback met renewed selling interest at 114.96 and has fallen again, suggesting the retreat from 118.66 top is still in progress for retracement of recent upmove to support at 111.36, then towards 110.90-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66), however, reckon downside would be limited to 110.00 and the Kijun-Sen (now at 109.38) should remain intact, bring another rebound later.



On the upside, whilst recovery to 113.00 cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited to said resistance at 113.78 and bring another decline. Above resistance at 114.96 would bring test of the Tenkan-Sen (now at 115.10) but a weekly close above there is needed to revive bullishness and bring test of resistance area at 115.38-62, Once this level is penetrated, this would signal low is formed, then a stronger rebound to 116.40-50 would follow, above there would suggest the fall from 118.66 has ended, bring test of 116.87 resistance first.