Aussie has surged again after brief pullback and broke above previous resistance at 0.7525, signaling the fall from 0.7778 has ended at 0.7158 and upside risk remains for a stronger rebound to 0.7600 and possibly 0.7650-60, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.7700 and price should falter below 0.7778, bring another decline later.



We are keeping our count that top has been formed at 1.1081 (wave 5 of V) and major correction (A-B-C-X-A-B-C) has commenced, indicated downside targets at 0.7945 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of entire rise from 0.6007-1.1081) and 0.7750 had been met and downside bias is seen for further weakness to 0.6800, then 0.6700 but reckon 0.6500 would hold from here.



Our preferred count is that the rally from 0.6007 to 0.7270 (7 Jan 2009) is marked as wave A, the retreat to 0.6248 (2 Feb 2009) is wave B and the subsequent upmove is labeled as wave C with wave (iii) and wave (iv) ended at 0.8265 and 0.7700 respectively and wave (v) as well as 3 ended at 0.9407, then wave 4 ended at 0.8066 (instead of 0.8578). The wave 5 has met our indicated projection target of 1.1060 and could ended at 1.1081, this level is now treated as the peak of wave (C) as well as larger degree wave B, hence major fall in wave C has commenced, our initial downside target at psychological support at 0.7000 has just been met and further weakness to 0.6500 would be seen later.



On the downside, although pullback to 0.7500 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 0.7445-50 and bring another rise later. Below 0.7385-90 would suggest top is possibly formed instead, risk weakness to 0.7330-35 but a daily close below 0.7285-90 is needed to signal the rebound from 0.7158 has ended, bring further fall to 0.7220 and later 0.7190-95, having said that, said support at 0.7158 should remain intact.



Recommendation: Exit short entered at 0.7500 and stand aside for this week.



Our alternate count on the daily chart treated the top formed in 2008 at 0.9851 could be a larger degree wave I and was followed by a deep and sharp correction in wave II to 0.6007 and wave III is unfolding from there. The long-term uptrend started from 0.4775 (2 Apr 2001) with an impulsive structure. Wave I is labeled as 0.4775 to 0.9851 (15 Jul 2008), wave II has ended at 0.6007 (Oct 2008) and wave III is still in progress which may extend further gain to 1.1265.