Jan 31 12:23 GMT

Trade Idea Update: GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Elliott Wave Daily | Written by Action Forex | Jan 31 17 11:02 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.430


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.2465, Target: 1.2365, Stop: 1.2500

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Cable met renewed selling interest at 1.2519 today and has dropped again today, adding credence to our view that top has been formed at 1.2674, hence consolidation with mild downside bias remains for the fall from 1.2674 top to extend weakness to 1.2405-10 (1.236 times projection of 1.2674-1.2517 measuring from 1.2601), however, reckon 1.2370-75 would limit downside and price should stay well above 1.2345-50 (1.618 times projection). 

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as previous support at 1.2466 should turn into resistance and limit cable's upside, bring another decline later. Only break of said resistance at 1.2519 would signal an intra-day low is formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2550-55.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

