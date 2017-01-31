<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.430





New strategy :



Sell at 1.2465, Target: 1.2365, Stop: 1.2500



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable met renewed selling interest at 1.2519 today and has dropped again today, adding credence to our view that top has been formed at 1.2674, hence consolidation with mild downside bias remains for the fall from 1.2674 top to extend weakness to 1.2405-10 (1.236 times projection of 1.2674-1.2517 measuring from 1.2601), however, reckon 1.2370-75 would limit downside and price should stay well above 1.2345-50 (1.618 times projection).



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as previous support at 1.2466 should turn into resistance and limit cable's upside, bring another decline later. Only break of said resistance at 1.2519 would signal an intra-day low is formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2550-55.