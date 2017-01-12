<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7499



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Sideways





Original strategy :



Buy at 0.7300, Target: 0.7480, Stop: 0.7240



Position: -

Target: -

Stop: -





New strategy :



Buy at 0.7400, Target: 0.7570, Stop: 0.7340



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





As aussie’s has rallied again yesterday, suggesting the rise from 0.7158 low is still in progress and a sustained breach above resistance at 0.7525 would signal the fall from 0.7778 has ended at 0.7158 and further gain to 0.7575-80 would be seen, however, near term overbought condition should limit upside to 0.7620-30 and reckon 0.7670-80 would hold from here.



In view of this, we are still looking to buy aussie on pullback but at a higher level as 0.7400 should limit downside. Below support at 0.7352 would defer and risk weakness to 0.7320-25 but only break of support at 0.7288 would signal the rise from 0.7158 has ended instead, bring further subsequent fall to 0.7250.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.