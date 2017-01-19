<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7555



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Sideways





Buy at 0.7470, Target: 0.7620, Stop: 0.7410



As aussie has continued trading with a firm bias after breaking above indicated previous resistance at 0.7525, adding credence to our view that early entire fall from 0.7778 has ended at 0.7158 and upside bias remains for further gain to 0.7575-80, then 0.7600, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 0.7625-30 and reckon 0.7670-80 would hold from here, risk from there is seen for a retreat later.



In view of this, we are still looking to buy aussie on pullback as 0.7460-70 should limit downside. Below support at 0.7430 would abort and suggest a temporary top is formed, bring weakness to 0.7390-00 but reckon support at 0.7352 would remain intact.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.