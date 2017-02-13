<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7673



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Buy at 0.7620, Target: 0.7770, Stop: 0.7560



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





As aussie has maintained a firm undertone, suggesting recent upmove is still in progress and may extend further gain to 0.7710-20 and then 0.7750, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond previous resistance at 0.7778 and price should falter below 0.7800, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy aussie on dips as 0.7615-20 should limit downside and bring another rise later. Below 0.7575-80 would defer but only break of 0.7551 support would abort and signal a temporary top is formed, bring retracement of recent upmove to another previous support at 0.7512 which is likely to hold from here.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.