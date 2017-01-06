ActionForex.com
Trade Idea: AUD/USD - Exit short entered at 0.7350 Print E-mail
Elliott Wave Daily | Written by Action Forex | Jan 06 17 11:28 GMT
AUD/USD – 0.7345

Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10

Trend: Sideways


Original strategy :

Sold at 0.7350, Target: 0.7150, Stop: 0.7410

Position: - Short at 0.7350
Target:  - 0.7150
Stop: - 0.7410


New strategy :

Exit short entered at 0.7350,

Position: - Short at 0.7350
Target:  -
Stop:-


As aussie has maintained a firm undertone after staging a strong rebound, suggesting near term upside risk remains for the near term rise from 0.7158 low to bring retracement of recent decline, hence gain to 0.7385 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.7525-0.7158) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.7430-35 and price should falter below 0.7490-00, bring another decline later.

In view of this, would be prudent to exit short entered at 0.7350 and stand aside for now. Below 0.7280-85 would bring weakness to 0.7250, however, break of latter level is needed to signal the rebound from 0.7158 has ended and revive our bearishness for weakness to 0.7200-05 first. Looking ahead, only a break of support at 0.7158 would extend recent decline in wave (C) to 0.7100-10, then 0.7070 but reckon psychological support at 0.7000 would hold.

On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Elliott Wave Daily Trades
