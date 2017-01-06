<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7345



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Sideways





Original strategy :



Sold at 0.7350, Target: 0.7150, Stop: 0.7410



Position: - Short at 0.7350

Target: - 0.7150

Stop: - 0.7410





New strategy :



Exit short entered at 0.7350,



Position: - Short at 0.7350

Target: -

Stop:-





As aussie has maintained a firm undertone after staging a strong rebound, suggesting near term upside risk remains for the near term rise from 0.7158 low to bring retracement of recent decline, hence gain to 0.7385 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.7525-0.7158) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.7430-35 and price should falter below 0.7490-00, bring another decline later.



In view of this, would be prudent to exit short entered at 0.7350 and stand aside for now. Below 0.7280-85 would bring weakness to 0.7250, however, break of latter level is needed to signal the rebound from 0.7158 has ended and revive our bearishness for weakness to 0.7200-05 first. Looking ahead, only a break of support at 0.7158 would extend recent decline in wave (C) to 0.7100-10, then 0.7070 but reckon psychological support at 0.7000 would hold.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.