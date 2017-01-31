<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7555



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Sideways





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 0.7570, Target: 0.7450, Stop: 0.7590



Position: - Short at 0.7570

Target: - 0.7450

Stop:- 0.7590





Aussie has remained confined within familiar range and as long as resistance at 0.7585 holds, further consolidation below last week's high at 0.7609 would take place with mild downside bias for test of 0.7493 support but break there is needed to signal a temporary top is formed, bring retracement of recent upmove to previous support at 0.7449 which is likely to hold from here.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 0.7570. Only above said resistance at 0.7609 would extend recent upmove to 0.7625-30, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 0.7660-70 and reckon 0.7700-10 would hold from here, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.