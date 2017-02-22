<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7691



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Near term up





Although aussie has rebounded after finding support at 0.7649, as long as last week’s high of 0.7732 holds, further consolidation would take place with mild downside bias for another test of said support at 0.7649, but break of indicated minor support at 0.7637 is needed to add credence to our view that top is possibly formed, bring further fall to another previous support at 0.7618, below there would confirm, bring retracement of recent upmove to 0.7600, then towards 0.7575-80 but price should stay above 0.7551 support, bring rebound later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 0.7690. Above said resistance at 0.7732 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for headway towards resistance at 0.7778, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 0.7800 and price should falter below 0.7840-50, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.