Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Sideways





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.7350, Target: 0.7150, Stop: 0.7410



Position: -

Target: -

Stop: -





New strategy :



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





Aussie's strong rebound this week has retained our view that further consolidation above last week's low at 0.7158 would be seen and although initial recovery to 0.7340-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.7525-0.7158)cannot be ruled out, reckon upside would be limited and bring another decline. Below 0.7245-50 would suggest top is possibly formed, bring weakness to 0.7195-00 but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 0.7158 has ended, bring retest of this level. A break of this support would extend recent decline in wave (C) to 0.7100-10, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 0.7070 and reckon psychological support at 0.7000 would hold.



In view of this, we are looking to sell aussie on recovery as 0.7340-50 should limit upside, bring another decline. A firm break above 0.7385 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.7525-0.7158) would abort and risk a stronger rebound to 0.7430-35 but price should falter below 0.7470-80 and bring another selloff.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.