Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Sideways





New strategy :



Sell at 0.7570, Target: 0.7450, Stop: 0.7620



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





As aussie has retreated after marginal rise to 0.7609, retaining our view that consolidation below this level would be seen and mild downside bias is for test of support at 0.7493 but break there is needed to signal a temporary top is formed, bring retracement of recent upmove to previous support at 0.7449 which is likely to hold from here.



In view of this, we are looking to turn short on recovery. Above said resistance at 0.7609 would extend recent upmove to 0.7625-30, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 0.7660-70 and reckon 0.7700-10 would hold from here, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.