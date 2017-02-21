<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7655



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.7710, Target: 0.7555, Stop: 0.7770



Position: -

Target: -

Stop: -





New strategy :



Sell at 0.7690, Target: 0.7550, Stop: 0.7750



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





As aussie has slipped again after brief recovery, retaining our view that further consolidation below last week’s high at 0.7732 would be seen and mild downside bias remains for a test of minor support at 0.7637, however, break of indicated support at 0.7618 is needed to signal top is formed, bring retracement of recent upmove to 0.7600, then towards 0.7575-80 but price should stay above 0.7551 support, bring rebound later.



In view of this, we are looking to sell aussie on recovery as 0.7690-95 should limit upside, bring another retreat. Above said resistance at 0.7732 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for headway towards resistance at 0.7778, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 0.7800 and price should falter below 0.7840-50, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.