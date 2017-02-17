<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7668



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Sell at 0.7695, Target: 0.7555, Stop: 0.7755



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





Although aussie has retreated after meeting resistance at 0.7732, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and below 0.7637 would bring test of support at 0.7618 but break of latter level is needed to signal top is formed, bring retracement of recent upmove to 0.7600, then towards 0.7575-80 but price should stay above 0.7551 support, bring rebound later.



In view of this, we are looking to sell aussie on recovery as 0.7700 should cap upside. Above said resistance at 0.7732 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for headway towards resistance at 0.7778, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 0.7800 and price should falter below 0.7840-50, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.