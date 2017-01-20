<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7528



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Sideways





Although aussie edged higher to 0.7589, lack of follow through buying and the subsequent retreat suggest consolidation with mild downside bias would be seen and test of support at 0.7493 cannot be ruled out, break there would suggest top is possibly formed, bring subsequent weakness to 0.7445-50 but break there is needed to add credence to this view, then further decline to 0.7400 would follow.



On the upside, above said resistance at 0.7589 would extend recent rise from 0.7158 to 0.7600, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 0.7625-30 and reckon 0.7670-80 would hold from here, risk from there is seen for a retreat later. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.