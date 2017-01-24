<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7563



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Sideways





Although aussie edged higher to 0.7609, lack of follow through buying and current retreat suggest consolidation would be seen and pullback to 0.7515-20 cannot be ruled out, however, break of support at 0.7493 is needed to signal top is formed, bring retracement of recent rise to previous support at 0.7449 later.



On the upside, above said resistance at 0.7609 would extend recent upmove to 0.7625-30, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 0.7660-70 and reckon 0.7700-10 would hold from here, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.