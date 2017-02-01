<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7591



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Sideways





Original strategy :



Sold at 0.7570, stopped at 0.7590



Position: - Short at 0.7570

Target: -

Stop: - 0.7590





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





Aussie found good support at 0.7512 and staged a strong rebound, dampening our near term bearishness and retest last week's high at 0.7609 is likely, however, break there is needed to confirm recent upmove has resumed and extend gain to 0.7625-30, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 0.7660-70 and reckon 0.7700-10 would hold from here, risk from there is seen for a retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 0.7550 would prolong consolidation and risk weakness to 0.7525-30 but only break of said support at 0.7512 would revive near term bearishness for retracement of recent upmove to previous support at 0.7449 which is likely to hold from here.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.