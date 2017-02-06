<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7667



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





As aussie has maintained a firm undertone, suggesting recent upmove is still in progress and may extend further gain to 0.7700-10, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 0.7740-50 and price should falter below resistance at 0.7778, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 0.7620 would bring test of 0.7600, however, a firm break below there is needed to suggest a temporary top has been formed, bring retracement of recent rise to 0.7551 support, break there would add credence to this view, then further fall to 0.7512 support would follow but this level is likely to contain downside from here.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.