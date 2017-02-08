<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7635



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Near term up





Aussie’s retreat after meeting resistance at 0.7696 has retained our view that further consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 0.7600 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon downside would be limited to previous support at 0.7551 and price should stay well above another support at 0.7512, bring rebound later.



On the upside, only break of said resistance at 0.7696 would extend recent upmove to 0.7710-20, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 0.7740-50 and price should falter below resistance at 0.7778, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later. In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.