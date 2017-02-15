<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7677



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





Although aussie has rebounded again after finding support at 0.7618, break of indicated resistance at 0.7696 is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent upmove has resumed and extend further gain to 0.7710-20 and then 0.7750, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond previous resistance at 0.7778 and price should falter below 0.7800, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 0.7618 support would prolog consolidation but 0.7600 should limit downside and bring another rise later. a break of 0.7575-80 would risk test of 0.7551 support but break there is needed to abort and signal a temporary top is formed, bring retracement of recent upmove to another previous support at 0.7512 which is likely to hold from here.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.