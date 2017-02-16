<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> AUD/USD – 0.7712



Recent wave: Wave 5 ended at 1.1081 and major correction has commenced for fall to 0.7000 and then towards 0.6500-10



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





Although aussie has risen again after brief pullback and near term upside risk remains for recent upmove to extend gain to 0.7745-50, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond previous chart resistance at 0.7778 and price should falter below 0.7800, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 0.7680 would bring weakness to 0.7650 but break of 0.7618 support is needed to signal top is formed instead and bring correction of recent rise to 0.7600, then towards 0.7575-80 but price should stay above 0.7551 support, bring rebound later.



On the 4-hour chart, the move from 0.8066 is the wave 5 with i: 0.8860, ii: 0.8315, wave iii is an extended move ended at 1.0183, iv: 0.9706 and wave v has ended at 1.1081 (also the top of entire wave 5). The subsequent selloff is the major correction which is unfolding as ABC-X-ABC and 2nd A leg has ended at 0.8848, followed by a-b-c wave B which ended at 0.9758, hence, 2nd C wave is now in progress and indicated downside target at 0.7000 and 0.6950 had been met, so further fall to 0.6710-20 cannot be ruled out.