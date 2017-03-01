<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8561





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term down





New strategy :



Buy at 0.8500, Target: 0.8600, Stop: 0.8460



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has risen again after brief pullback, suggesting the erratic rise from 0.8403 low is still in progress and mild upside bias is seen for this move to bring retracement of recent decline, hence further gain to previous resistance at 0.8592 would be seen, break there would add credence to this view and extend subsequent headway to 0.8640-45 later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on pullback as 0.8500 should limit downside. Below 0.8460-65 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 0.8435-40 but only break of 0.8420-25 would signal decline has resumed for retest of 0.8403 first.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.