ActionForex.com
Mar 01 16:00 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea: EUR/GBP - Buy at 0.8500 Print E-mail
Elliott Wave Daily | Written by Action Forex | Mar 01 17 14:21 GMT
EUR/GBP - 0.8561


Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.

Trend: Near term down


New strategy  :

Buy at 0.8500, Target: 0.8600, Stop: 0.8460

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has risen again after brief pullback, suggesting the erratic rise from 0.8403 low is still in progress and mild upside bias is seen for this move to bring retracement of recent decline, hence further gain to previous resistance at 0.8592 would be seen, break there would add credence to this view and extend subsequent headway to 0.8640-45 later.

In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on pullback as 0.8500 should limit downside. Below 0.8460-65 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 0.8435-40 but only break of 0.8420-25 would signal decline has resumed for retest of 0.8403 first.

Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Elliott Wave Daily Trades
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.