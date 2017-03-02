<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8563





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term down





New strategy :



Buy at 0.8500, Target: 0.8600, Stop: 0.8460



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has eased after rising to 0.8591 (just faltered below 0.8592), suggesting minor consolidation below said resistance would be seen and pullback to 0.8540 is likely however, reckon 0.8500-05 would limit downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 0.8592 would extend the erratic rise from 0.8403 low for retracement of recent decline towards 0.8640-45 later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on pullback as 0.8500 should limit downside. Below 0.8460-65 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 0.8435-40 but only break of 0.8420-25 would signal decline has resumed for retest of 0.8403 first.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.