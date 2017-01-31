<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8595





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sold at 0.8600, Target: 0.8500, Stop: 0.8640



Position : - Short at 0.8600



Target : - 0.8500



Stop : - 0.8640





New strategy :



Exit short entered at 0.8600,



Position : - Short at 0.8600



Target : -



Stop : -





The single currency found good support at 0.8489 yesterday and staged a strong rebound, suggesting a temporary low has possibly been formed at 0.8470 last week, hence near term upside risk is seen for test of previous resistance at 0.8651 but a firm break above there is needed to add credence to this view, bring further subsequent gain to 0.8670-75, however, resistance at 0.8708 should hold from here.



In view of this, would be prudent to exit short entered at 0.8600 and stand aside in the meantime. Below 0.8545-50 would bring test of said support at 0.8489 but only a break of latter level would signal rebound from 0.8470 has ended and extend the fall from 0.8856 top to 0.8450 support



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.