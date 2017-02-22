<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8434





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.8550, Target: 0.8450, Stop: 0.8590



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 0.8495, Target: 0.8395, Stop: 0.8535



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As euro has recovered after falling to 0.8403, suggesting minor consolidation would be seen and corrective bounce to 0.8470-75 is likely, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.8495-00 and bring another decline later, below said support at 0.8403 would extend recent fall from 0.8857 towards 0.8370-75 later but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.8350, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 0.8495-00 should limit upside. Above previous support at 0.8526 would defer and risk a stronger rebound to 0.8555-60 but price should falter well below indicated resistance at 0.8592, bring another decline.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.