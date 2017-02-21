<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8473





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.8635, Target: 0.8520, Stop: 0.8675



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 0.8550, Target: 0.8450, Stop: 0.8590



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As euro’s retreat from 0.8592 has kept the single currency under pressure, suggesting a retest of last week’s low at 0.8456 would be seen, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and extend recent fall from 0.8857 towards 0.8400-10 later but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.8370-75, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 0.8550-55 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 0.8592 would abort and prolong choppy trading, risk rebound to 0.8620-25 but resistance at 0.8646 should limit upside. A firm break above this level would extend the erratic rise from 0.8456 for retracement of recent fall to previous resistance at 0.8708 which is likely to hold from here.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.