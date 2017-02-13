<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8493





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.8570, Target: 0.8455, Stop: 0.8610



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 0.8555, Target: 0.8455, Stop: 0.8595



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The single currency has fallen again after brief recovery, adding credence to our bearish view that the rebound from 0.8470 has ended and recent decline from 0.8857 has resumed, below said support at 0.8470 would extend further weakness to in wave c to 0.8445-50, then towards 0.8400 which is likely to hold from here due to near term oversold condition.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 0.8550-55 should limit upside. Above 0.8580-85 (previous minor support) would defer and prolong consolidation, bring another bounce to resistance at 0.8646, however, break there is needed to extend the erratic rise from 0.8470 for retracement of recent fall to 0.8670, then towards previous resistance at 0.8708 which is likely to hold from here.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.