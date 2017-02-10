<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8525





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.8555, Target: 0.8455, Stop: 0.8595



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 0.8570, Target: 0.8455, Stop: 0.8610



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has remained under pressure after recent selloff, a test of 0.8489-93 support would be seen, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and signal the rebound from 0.8493 (last week’s low) has ended, bring retest of this level later. Looking ahead, only a break below there would signal recent decline has resumed (probably in wave c) for further fall to 0.8445-50 first.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 0.8565-70 should limit upside. Above 0.8580-85 (previous minor support) would defer and prolong consolidation, bring another bounce to resistance at 0.8646, however, break there is needed to extend the erratic rise from 0.8470 for retracement of recent fall to 0.8670, then towards previous resistance at 0.8708 which is likely to hold from here.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.



