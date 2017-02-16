<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8526





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.8555, Target: 0.8455, Stop: 0.8595



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 0.8580, Target: 0.8460, Stop: 0.8620



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has recovered after holding above indicated support at 0.8456, retaining our view that further consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to 0.8530 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.8550-55 and 0.8580 should hold, bring another decline later. Below said support at 0.8456 would extend recent decline from 0.8857 towards 0.8400-10 which is likely to hold from here.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on further recovery as 0.8550-55 should limit upside. Above 0.8580-85 (previous minor support) would defer and prolong consolidation, bring another bounce to resistance at 0.8646, however, break there is needed to extend the erratic rise from 0.8470 for retracement of recent fall to 0.8670, then towards previous resistance at 0.8708 which is likely to hold from here.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.