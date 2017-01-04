<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8530





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.8560, Target: 0.8430, Stop: 0.8600



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 0.8585, Target: 0.8450, Stop: 0.8625



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency recovered after falling to 0.8450, suggesting minor consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 0.8550-60 cannot be ruled out, however, if our view that top has been formed at 0.8669 last week is correct, upside should be limited to 0.8600-10, bring another decline, below said support would add credence to this view, bring further fall to 0.8420-30, however, break of 0.8375 is needed to signal the rebound from 0.8304 (last month's low) has ended, bring further subsequent decline to 0.8332 support.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on further subsequent recovery as 0.8585-90 should limit upside. Only break of 0.8605-10 would abort and suggest the retreat from 0.8669 has ended instead, risk retest of this last week's high later.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.