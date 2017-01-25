<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8527





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.8735, Target: 0.8580, Stop: 0.8770



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 0.8600, Target: 0.8500, Stop: 0.8640



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 0.8651 yesterday, adding credence to our bearish view that the fall from 0.8856 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 0.8500 but near term oversold condition should limit downside to 0.8480 and support at 0.8450 should remain intact.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery but at a lower level as 0.8600 should limit upside. Only break of said resistance at 0.8651 would abort and signal temporary low is formed instead, risk rebound to 0.8708 resistance which is likely to hold from here.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.