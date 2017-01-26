<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8505





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.8600, Target: 0.8500, Stop: 0.8640



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has remained under pressure after this week's selloff, adding credence to our view that the fall from 0.8856 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 0.8450 support, however, a drop below this level is needed to retain bearishness and bring subsequent decline towards 0.8400 which is likely to hold due to oversold condition.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 0.8600 should limit upside. Only break of said resistance at 0.8651 would abort and signal temporary low is formed instead, risk rebound to 0.8708 resistance which is likely to hold from here.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.