Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Sell at 0.8635, Target: 0.8520, Stop: 0.8675



Although the single currency has retreated has brief bounce to 0.8592, break of 0.8480-85 is needed to signal the rebound from 0.8456 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would extend the fall from 0.8857 towards 0.8400-10 later. If said support continues to hold, then further choppy trading would take place, above said resistance at 0.8592 would bring a stronger recovery to 0.8630-35 before prospect of another decline later.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on subsequent recovery as 0.8646 resistance should limit upside. A firm break above this level would extend the erratic rise from 0.8456 for retracement of recent fall to previous resistance at 0.8708 which is likely to hold from here.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.