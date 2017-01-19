<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8630





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.8730, Target: 0.8600, Stop: 0.8770



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 0.8705, Target: 0.8580, Stop: 0.8745



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The single currency dropped sharply after running into strong resistance at 0.8857, suggesting top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for weakness to 0.8600, however, a break below previous resistance at 0.8582 is needed to retain bearishness and bring further fall to 0.8550 later.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 0.8700-05 should limit upside and bring another decline. Above previous support at 0.8763 would abort and suggest low is possibly formed, bring rebound to 0.8800 but break of resistance at 0.8819 is needed to signal the pullback from 0.8857 has ended, bring retest of this level later.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.