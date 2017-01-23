<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8605





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.8735, Target: 0.8600, Stop: 0.8775



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 0.8705, Target: 0.8580, Stop: 0.8745



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has remained under pressure after falling from last week's high of 0.8857, retaining our view that top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias remains for further fall to previous resistance at 0.8582, once this level is penetrated, this would add credence to this view and extend weakness to 0.8550 and later towards 0.8490-00.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on subsequent recovery as resistance at 0.8708 should limit upside and bring another decline. Above previous support at 0.8763 would abort and suggest low is possibly formed, bring rebound to 0.8800 but break of resistance at 0.8819 is needed to signal the pullback from 0.8857 has ended, bring retest of this level later.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.