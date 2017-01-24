<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8612





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





Original strategy :



Sell at 0.8705, Target: 0.8580, Stop: 0.8745



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 0.8735, Target: 0.8580, Stop: 0.8770



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has rebounded after falling to 0.8565, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to 0.8670-75 and possibly 0.8700-05 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 0.8735-40 and bring another decline later. A break of said support at 0.8565 would extend the fall from 0.8856 top to 0.8550 and later towards 0.8490-00.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on subsequent recovery as 0.8735-40 should limit upside and bring another decline. Above previous support at 0.8763 would abort and suggest low is possibly formed, bring rebound to 0.8800 but break of resistance at 0.8819 is needed to signal the pullback from 0.8857 has ended, bring retest of this level later.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.