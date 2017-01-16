<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8788





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although euro opened higher on sterling's broad-based weakness, lack of follow through buying and current retreat from 0.8857 suggest consolidation would be seen and pullback to 0.8750 cannot be ruled out, however, break of 0.8694 support is needed to signal a temporary top is formed, bring retracement of recent rise to 0.8650-55 which is likely to hold from here.



On the upside, above 0.8815-20 would bring retest of 0.8857 but break there is needed to confirm recent upmove has resumed and extend gain to 0.8880 and possibly towards 0.8900-10 which is likely to hold from here. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.