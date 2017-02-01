<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8551





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency retreated after rising to 0.8635 yesterday and weakness to 0.8520-25 cannot be ruled out, break of support at 0.8489 is needed to revive bearishness and signal the rebound from 0.8470 (last week's low) has ended, bring retest of this level, below there would extend the fall from 0.8856 top to 0.8450 support first.



On the upside, above 0.8600 would bring another bounce to said resistance at 0.8635, break there would signal a temporary low has possibly been formed at 0.8470 last week, bring test of previous resistance at 0.8651 but a firm break above there is needed to add credence to this view, bring further subsequent gain to 0.8670-75, however, resistance at 0.8708 should hold from here. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.



