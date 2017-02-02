<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8613





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite falling to 0.8493, as the single currency has rebounded after holding above indicated previous support at 0.8489, retaining our view that further consolidation would be seen and another bounce to resistance at 0.8635, break there would bring retracement of recent decline to 0.8670, then towards previous resistance at 0.8708 which is likely to hold from here.



On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 0.8550-55 and 0.8500-05 should hold, bring further consolidation. Only break of said support at 0.8489-93 would revive bearishness and bring retest of 0.8470 (last week's low), below there would extend the fall from 0.8856 top to 0.8450 support first. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.