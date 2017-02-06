<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8608





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite rising marginally to 0.8646 earlier today, lack of follow through buying on break of previous resistance at 0.8635 and the subsequent retreat suggest consolidation below said intra-day high would be seen and pullback to 0.8574 support cannot be ruled out, however, a sustained breach below there is needed to signal top is possibly formed, bring further fall to 0.8520-25 but support at 0.8493 (last week’s low) should remain intact, bring rebound later.



On the upside, above said resistance at 0.8646 would signal erratic rise from 0.8470 is still in progress for retracement of recent fall to 0.8670, then towards previous resistance at 0.8708 which is likely to hold from here and price should falter well below 0.8750-60, bring retreat later. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.