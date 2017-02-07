<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8618





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The single has rebounded again and test of indicated resistance at 0.8646 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to extend the erratic rise from 0.8470 for retracement of recent fall to 0.8670, then towards previous resistance at 0.8708 which is likely to hold from here and price should falter well below 0.8750-60, bring retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. A sustained breach below 0.8570-75 would suggest top is possibly formed, bring further fall to 0.8520-25 but support at 0.8493 (last week’s low) should remain intact, bring rebound later.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.