<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/GBP - 0.8543





Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term up





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency retreated after faltering below indicated resistance at 0.8646, a break of 0.8489-93 support is needed to revive bearishness and signal the rebound from 0.8493 (last week’s low) has ended, bring retest of this level later. Looking ahead, only a break below there would signal recent decline has resumed (probably in wave c) for further fall to 0.8445-50 first.



If said support at 0.8489-93 continues to hold, then further choppy trading would take place and another bounce to 0.8590-95 cannot be ruled out, however, price should falter below resistance at 0.8646, bring retreat later. Above said resistance would extend the erratic rise from 0.8470 has resumed for retracement of recent fall to 0.8670, then towards previous resistance at 0.8708 which is likely to hold from here. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.