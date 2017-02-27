ActionForex.com
Feb 27 15:59 GMT

Trade Idea: EUR/GBP - Stand aside Print E-mail
Elliott Wave Daily | Written by Action Forex | Feb 27 17 15:08 GMT
EUR/GBP - 0.8528


Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.

Trend: Near term up


Original strategy  :

Sold at 0.8495, stopped at 0.8535

Position : - Short at 0.8495

Target :  -

Stop : - 0.8535


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has rebounded again after holding above support at 0.8403, dampening our bearishness and suggesting a temporary low has possibly been formed at 0.8403, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 0.8555-60, however, break of resistance at 0.8592 is needed to add credence to this view, bring retracement of recent decline to 0.8640-45.

On the downside, although pullback to 0.8490-95 cannot be ruled out, reckon 0.8460-65 would limit downside and bring another rebound later. Only below 0.8420-25 would bring retest of 0.8403, break there would revive bearishness and extend recent decline from 0.8857 towards 0.8370-75 and later towards 0.8350 which is likely to hold from here.

Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

