Recent wave: Major double three (A)-(B)-(C)-(X)-(A)-(B)-(C) is unfolding and 2nd (A) has possibly ended at 0.6936.



Trend: Near term down





As the single currency has maintained a firm undertone after staging another rebound this week, suggesting a temporary low has possibly been formed at 0.8403, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 0.8555-60, however, break of resistance at 0.8592 is needed to add credence to this view, bring retracement of recent decline to 0.8640-45 first.



On the downside, although pullback to 0.8490-95 cannot be ruled out, reckon 0.8460-65 would limit downside and bring another rebound later. Only below 0.8420-25 would bring retest of 0.8403, break there would revive bearishness and extend recent decline from 0.8857 towards 0.8370-75 and later towards 0.8350 which is likely to hold from here.



Our preferred count is that, after forming a major top at 0.9805 (wave V), (A)-(B)-(C) correction is unfolding with (A) leg ended at 0.8400 (A: 0.8637, B: 0.9491 and 5-waver C ended at 0.8400. Wave (B) has ended at 0.9413 and impulsive wave (C) has either ended at 0.8067 or may extend one more fall to 0.8000 before prospect of another rally. Current breach of indicated resistance at 0.9043 confirms our view that the (C) leg has ended and bring stronger rebound towards 0.9150/54, then towards 0.9240/50.