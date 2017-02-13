<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY - 121.01





Recent wave: wave v of (C) ended at 94.12 and major correction in wave A has ended at 149.79



Trend: Sideways





Original strategy:



Buy at 120.10, Target: 122.00, Stop: 119.50



Position: -

Target: -

Stop: -





New strategy :



Buy at 120.10, Target: 122.00, Stop: 119.50



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





Euro’s rebound from 119.33 (last week’s low) suggests recent decline has possibly ended there and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen, above resistance at 121.34 would bring further gain towards 121.90-00, however, a break of resistance at 122.52 is needed to add credence to this view but overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond there and price should falter below key resistance at 123.31, bring retreat later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on pullback. Below 119.65 would abort and suggest the rebound from 119.33 has ended instead, risk retest of this level later. Only a break of this support would revive bearishness and extend recent decline from 124.10 top to 119.00, then towards 118.70 which is likely to hold on first testing.



Our latest preferred count is that wave (ii) is ABC-X-ABC which ended at 123.33 and wave (iii) is unfolding with wave iii ended at 100.77, followed by wave iv at 111.57 and wave v as well as the wave (iii) has ended at 97.04, followed by wave (iv) at 111.43 and wave (v) has ended at 94.12 which is also the end of the larger degree v, this also implied the major wave (C) has also ended there, hence major correction has commenced from there with (A) leg unfolding in its lower degree wave c which has possibly ended at 145.69. Under this count, A-B-C wave (B) has commenced with A leg ended at 136.23, wave B at 143.79 and wave C has possibly ended at 149.79.



Our larger degree count is that the decline from 139.26 is wave (C) and is sub-divided into a diagonal triangle i-ii-iii-iv-v with wave i - 105.44, wave ii- 123.33, wave iii - 97.03, wave iv - 111.43, followed by the final wave v as well as the end of wave (C) at 94.12, this also mark the bottom of larger degree wave B. Under this count, major rise in wave C has commenced as an impulsive wave with minor wave III ended at 145.69, wave V is still in progress for further gain to 150.00. Having said that, this so-called wave V could well be the first leg of larger degree 5-waver wave C and this wave C should bring at least a retest of wave A top at 169.97 (July 2008).