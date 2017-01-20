<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY - 122.60





Recent wave: wave v of (C) ended at 94.12 and major correction in wave A has ended at 149.79



Trend: Sideways





New strategy :



Buy at 121.85, Target: 123.50, Stop: 121.25



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





As the single currency has staged a strong rebound after finding good support at 120.54 earlier this week, suggesting low has been formed there and consolidation with upside bias is seen for further gain to 122.95-00, break there would signal the correction from 124.10 top has ended at 120.54 and encourage for headway to 123.50-60 and later test of resistance at 123.73.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy euro on pullback as 121.75-80 should limit downside. Below 121.25-30 would abort and suggest the rebound from 120.54 has ended instead, bring weakness to 120.90-95, then retest of said this week's low.



Our latest preferred count is that wave (ii) is ABC-X-ABC which ended at 123.33 and wave (iii) is unfolding with wave iii ended at 100.77, followed by wave iv at 111.57 and wave v as well as the wave (iii) has ended at 97.04, followed by wave (iv) at 111.43 and wave (v) has ended at 94.12 which is also the end of the larger degree v, this also implied the major wave (C) has also ended there, hence major correction has commenced from there with (A) leg unfolding in its lower degree wave c which has possibly ended at 145.69. Under this count, A-B-C wave (B) has commenced with A leg ended at 136.23, wave B at 143.79 and wave C has possibly ended at 149.79.



Our larger degree count is that the decline from 139.26 is wave (C) and is sub-divided into a diagonal triangle i-ii-iii-iv-v with wave i - 105.44, wave ii- 123.33, wave iii - 97.03, wave iv - 111.43, followed by the final wave v as well as the end of wave (C) at 94.12, this also mark the bottom of larger degree wave B. Under this count, major rise in wave C has commenced as an impulsive wave with minor wave III ended at 145.69, wave V is still in progress for further gain to 150.00. Having said that, this so-called wave V could well be the first leg of larger degree 5-waver wave C and this wave C should bring at least a retest of wave A top at 169.97 (July 2008).