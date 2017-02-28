<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/JPY - 118.98





Recent wave: wave v of (C) ended at 94.12 and major correction in wave A has ended at 149.79



Trend: Sideways





Original strategy:



Sell at 119.80, Target: 118.00, Stop: 120.40



Position: -

Target: -

Stop: -





New strategy :



Sell at 120.00, Target: 118.20, Stop: 120.60



Position: -

Target: -

Stop:-





As the single currency rebounded after falling to 118.24 yesterday, retaining our view that minor consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective rebound to 119.40-50 would be seen, however, reckon upside would be limited to 119.90-00 and bring another decline later, below said support at 118.24 would extend recent decline from 124.10 top to 118.00 but oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 117.50, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later.



In view of this, would be prudent to sell euro on subsequent recovery as 119.90-00 should limit upside. Above resistance at 120.32 would bring rebound to 120.90-00 but only break of said resistance at 121.34 would signal recent decline has ended and bring a stronger rebound to 121.90-00, however, price should falter well below resistance at 122.52, bring another decline later.



Our latest preferred count is that wave (ii) is ABC-X-ABC which ended at 123.33 and wave (iii) is unfolding with wave iii ended at 100.77, followed by wave iv at 111.57 and wave v as well as the wave (iii) has ended at 97.04, followed by wave (iv) at 111.43 and wave (v) has ended at 94.12 which is also the end of the larger degree v, this also implied the major wave (C) has also ended there, hence major correction has commenced from there with (A) leg unfolding in its lower degree wave c which has possibly ended at 145.69. Under this count, A-B-C wave (B) has commenced with A leg ended at 136.23, wave B at 143.79 and wave C has possibly ended at 149.79.



Our larger degree count is that the decline from 139.26 is wave (C) and is sub-divided into a diagonal triangle i-ii-iii-iv-v with wave i - 105.44, wave ii- 123.33, wave iii - 97.03, wave iv - 111.43, followed by the final wave v as well as the end of wave (C) at 94.12, this also mark the bottom of larger degree wave B. Under this count, major rise in wave C has commenced as an impulsive wave with minor wave III ended at 145.69, wave V is still in progress for further gain to 150.00. Having said that, this so-called wave V could well be the first leg of larger degree 5-waver wave C and this wave C should bring at least a retest of wave A top at 169.97 (July 2008).